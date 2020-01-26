Arrests made during 2020 Gasparilla Pirate Invasion

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2020 Gasparilla Pirate Invasion has officially ended with a little over 20 arrests.

According to the Tampa Police Department, there were a total of 21 arrests made, with the majority for boating under the influence.

There were two felony arrests made, one for grand theft and one for burglary.

There were also four misdemeanor arrests: two for battery, one for improper display of a firearm and one for resisting arrest without violence.

The total number of boating under the influence arrests is 15.

TPD said these are the preliminary numbers of arrests, which means that number could be higher.

