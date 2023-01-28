TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The city of Tampa has been filled with pirates for this year’s Gasparilla’s festivities, but being a pirate takes more than just an eyepatch and a funny hat.
If you’re new to the pirate party, you might want to brush up on your pirate vocabulary.
Popular pirate phrases
Ahoy! — Hello
Avast ye — Pay attention!
Aye — I understand
Batten down the hatches — Tie everything down in preparation of a storm
Booty — Ill-gotten goods from a raid (get your mind out of the gutter)
Chantey — A sailor song sung in unison (Think “What Shall We Do with the Drunken Sailor)
Davy Jones’ Locker — The graveyard at the bottom of the sea filled with the drowned and slain
Fire in the hole — Call signaling a cannon about to fire
Grog — Watered down rum, or any alcohol
Hang the jib — frowning
Hearties — Friends
Hornswoggle — To swindle something from someone
Jolly Roger — The iconic flag for pirates, a white skull and crossbones set on a skull and crossbones
Lad, lass, lassie — A child or young person
Landlubber — Someone who can’t sail
Marooned — To be abandoned with no food, drink or possessions (Jack Sparrow before the sea turtles)
Me — My
Old Salt — A title for an experienced pirate or sailor
Plunder — To steal
Run a Rig — Play a joke on someone
Scallywag — A rookie pirate
Scurvy — A derogatory adjective meaning lowly or disgusting, also a disease of the gums experienced by sailors
Seadog — A veteran sailor
Shiver me timbers/Sink me — A way to say you’re surprised
Son of a biscuit eater — An insult
Thar she blows — A signal phrase for a whale sighting
Three sheets to the wind — An expression meaning a state of drunkenness. One sheet slightly drunk, and when you pass out, you’re four sheets to the wind.
Walk the plank — Execution method by making someone walk off a plank and into the sea, drowning them
Ye — You
Yo Ho Ho — A jolly expression