TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The city of Tampa has been filled with pirates for this year’s Gasparilla’s festivities, but being a pirate takes more than just an eyepatch and a funny hat.

If you’re new to the pirate party, you might want to brush up on your pirate vocabulary.

Popular pirate phrases

Ahoy! — Hello

Avast ye — Pay attention!

Aye — I understand

Batten down the hatches — Tie everything down in preparation of a storm

Booty — Ill-gotten goods from a raid (get your mind out of the gutter)

Chantey — A sailor song sung in unison (Think “What Shall We Do with the Drunken Sailor)

Davy Jones’ Locker — The graveyard at the bottom of the sea filled with the drowned and slain

Fire in the hole — Call signaling a cannon about to fire

Grog — Watered down rum, or any alcohol

Hang the jib — frowning

Hearties — Friends

Hornswoggle — To swindle something from someone

Jolly Roger — The iconic flag for pirates, a white skull and crossbones set on a skull and crossbones

Lad, lass, lassie — A child or young person

Landlubber — Someone who can’t sail

Marooned — To be abandoned with no food, drink or possessions (Jack Sparrow before the sea turtles)

Me — My

Old Salt — A title for an experienced pirate or sailor

Plunder — To steal

Run a Rig — Play a joke on someone

Scallywag — A rookie pirate

Scurvy — A derogatory adjective meaning lowly or disgusting, also a disease of the gums experienced by sailors

Seadog — A veteran sailor

Shiver me timbers/Sink me — A way to say you’re surprised

Son of a biscuit eater — An insult

Thar she blows — A signal phrase for a whale sighting

Three sheets to the wind — An expression meaning a state of drunkenness. One sheet slightly drunk, and when you pass out, you’re four sheets to the wind.

Walk the plank — Execution method by making someone walk off a plank and into the sea, drowning them

Ye — You

Yo Ho Ho — A jolly expression