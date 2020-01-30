30K strands of beads collected in Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful After Gasparilla Cleanup event

Breaking News
UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 10th annual Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful After Gasparilla Cleanup event was a success!

The cleanup, which is in partnership with the City of Tampa, saw a record amount of beads, trash and debris collected along the Gasparilla parade route and the Bayshore area on Sunday.

Over 450 volunteers helped collect over 30,000 strands of beads as well as remove 4,700 lbs. of litter, debris and recyclables during this year’s event.

Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful volunteer divers from Adventure Outfitters pulled out over 2,000 beads from the Hillsborough River.

“The fact that our volunteer diving group collected a little over 2,000 beads, many of them old ones, is a testament to Mayor Castor’s Bead Free Bay initiative and the pirate krewes who agreed to only throw beads on land,” said Executive Director Debbie Evenson.

The beads collected have been donated to the MacDonald Training Center, which serves adults with disabilities, for use in various upcycled projects.

