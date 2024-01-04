Related video: 2023 Gasparilla’s Parade of Pirates makes its way down Bayshore Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s arrr-guably the most exciting time of the year for Tampa residents!

The 2024 Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest is happening on Jan. 27, featuring the 106th Gasparilla Invasion and Parade of the Pirates presented by Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla. The Children’s events begin a week earlier, Jan. 20.

Here are the events scheduled for this year’s Gasparilla.

Children’s Gasparilla (Jan. 20)

Bicycle + Pedestrian Safety Rodeo (12 p.m. to 2 p.m.)

On Bayshore Boulevard, between Rome Avenue and Dakota Avenue, you can find the free Bicycle Rodeo, where kids can get a free new bicycle helmet (while supplies last) and hope on a rodeo bike to try out a mini-traffic course.

Gasparilla Air Invasion (12 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

The sea isn’t the only way Tampa will be invaded, as civilian aerobatic teams and the Chuters Parachute Demonstration Team put on the largest Gasparilla Air Invasion yet.

Featuring Tampa’s youngest pirates, the Preschooler’s Stroll will see children 5 and under donning their best swashbuckling garb and stroll down Bayshore Boulevard in special wagons, bikes, and strollers.

Those interested in joining need to preregister.

The Children’s Gasparilla Parade begins at Bay to Bay and Bayshore Boulevard, running all the way down to Edison Avenue. Featuring floats, marching bands, and of course plenty of pirates, you don’t want to miss what is widely considered the largest children’s event in the country.

Nighttime Gasparilla Air Invasion (6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

No reason to leave the airshow fun to just the daytime. The Gasparilla Nighttime Air Invasion will feature the same daring performers from the Chuters Parachute Demonstration Team as well as a signature fireworks flight from Ghostwriter Airshows.

“Piratechnic Finale” (7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

Cap off the day with an unforgettable “Piratechnic” show as the Krewe recreates an imaginary battle between the pirates of YMKG and the City of Tampa. The perfect event to get you ready for Gasparilla Pirate Fest.

Gasparilla (Jan. 27)

Gasparilla Invasion (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Tampa Bay will be invaded by the the crew of the pirate ship “Jose Gasparilla,” kicking off the pirate-themed events of the day. Around 11:30 a.m., the ship will sail into the Tampa Convention Center basin followed by hundreds of other ships.

The ship will dock at the Tampa Convention Center at 1 p.m., where the Captain will demand the key to the city from Mayor Jane Castor.

Parade of Pirates (2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

Once the pirates are in control of Tampa, the Captain and his Krewe march down Bayshore Boulevard on their 4.5-mile victory parade.

The parade begins at Bay to Bay and continues along Bayshore Boulevard to Brorein Street, where it turns east before turning north on Ashley Drive. The parade will end at Cass Street and Ashley Drive.

Pirate Fest (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Stages will be set up along the Riverwalk in Downtown Tampa, featuring live entertainment before and after the parade at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and MacDill Park.