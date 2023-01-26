TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Arrr you ready?! The 2023 Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest is happening on Jan. 28. The event will feature the 106th Gasparilla Invasion and Parade of the Pirates.

Here are the events scheduled for this year’s Gasparilla.

Gasparilla Invasion (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

More than 750 swashbucklers will invade Tampa Bay aboard the pirate ship “Jose Gasparilla,” kicking off the pirate-themed events of the day. Around 11:30 a.m., the ship will emerge at the south end of Hillsborough Bay, followed by hundreds of other boats.

Jose Gasparilla will sail north to the Seddon Channel (between Davis Island and Harbour Island). It will continue north and dock at the Tampa Convention Center at 1 p.m.

Parade of Pirates (2 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Once the pirates capture the city of Tampa, the Captain and his Krewe will share glittering beads, treasures and doubloons along the 4.5-mile parade route.

More than 103 elaborate floats, five marching bands and over 50 distinct Krewes will make their way through downtown Tampa starting at 2 p.m.

The parade begins at Bay to Bay and Bayshore Boulevard. It continues along Bayshore Boulevard to Brorein Street, turns east on Brorein Street, then north on Ashley Drive. The parade will end at Cass Street and Ashley Drive.

Pirate Fest (9 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

During Pirate Fest, stages will be set up along the Riverwalk in Tampa. The event will feature live entertainment before and after the parade at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

See a schedule of the entertainment below.

MACDILL PARK STAGE (98 ROCK):

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. DJ/STATION MUSIC

11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Live Band

3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Break for Parade of the Pirates

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Live Band

CURTIS HIXON PARK STAGE (LATIN/LA RUMBA 106.5 FM):

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. DJ / STATION MUSIC

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Live Band

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Break for Parade of the Pirates

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Live Band