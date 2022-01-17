2022 Children’s Gasparilla parade & air invasion schedule of events:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Children’s Gasparilla Parade has been a part of the pirate celebrations in Tampa since 1947. The family-friendly parade is one of the events in the 2022 Children’s Gasparilla, which is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22 this year. It uses the same route as the Parade of Pirates.

The parade will include over 125 units, krewes, marching bands, school performance teams and dance units.

Children’s Gasparilla Parade

WHEN/WHERE: This alcohol-free parade starts at 3:30 p.m. at Bay to Bay and Bayshore boulevards, goes north along Bayshore and ends at Edison Avenue at about 6 p.m.

TICKETS: You can buy reserved bleacher seating for this parade as well. You need to click here to go to the purchasing page.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Road closures and towing zones will be in effect in neighborhoods that border the parade route. Details here. Parade crossing gates at each intersection will allow access to the waterside of Bayshore Boulevard.

Schedule of events for Children’s Gasparilla

An alcohol-free event.

Vendors and children’s activities open along Bayshore Boulevard from Bay to Bay to Edison Avenue.

Free admission.

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Festival site open

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Rodeo (Bayshore Blvd. between Rome & Dakota)

Noon – 3:15 p.m. – Gasparilla Air Invasion & SOCOM Parachute Demonstration Team

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Gasparilla Preschooler’s Stroll (Howard to Rome)

3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Children’s Gasparilla Parade (Bay-to-Bay heading north to Edison)

6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Gasparilla Nighttime Air Invasion & SOCOM parachute jump

6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. – “Piratechnic” Finale (Show Center @ Desoto)

You can watch next week’s pirate invasion on WFLA Now. The Invasion begins at 11:30 a.m. and the Parade of Pirates will be broadcast on News Channel 8 at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29.