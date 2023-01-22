TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – To locals, the story of Gasparilla is not a mystery, but history.

The tale of pirate captain José Gaspar who, according to the stories, ravaged the west coast of Spanish Florida for 40 years is the inspiration for a bombastic plundering that began in 1904 –otherwise known as Gasparilla.

“Just seeing all of the floats out here and how Tampa comes together as a community,” said Armin Bharic as he got ready to get on a float. “It definitely means a lot.”

It continues to mean a lot for the Tampa Bay community over a century later.

Saturday, the festivities kicked off with the Children’s Gasparilla Festival.

“I came here to see planes,” said Billy Shephard who attended the festival. “I came here for the parade.”

“Just have fun,” Shephard continued. “Have some fun.”

“Next week it gets a little more rowdy,” said Josh Royals.

The Parade of Pirates – more catered for adults – is set to kick off this upcoming Saturday. There’s a little something for everyone.

“I really enjoy that they’re able to have a kid’s version and an adults-themed version,” said Temi Akingboye.

The parade route is 4.5 miles long and will begin at Bay to Bay and Bayshore Blvd and end at Cass St. and Ashley Dr.

You can find a list of road closures below:

Friday, January 27, 2023 @ 10:00 PM

• Bayshore Blvd. from W Gandy Blvd. to W Platt St./Channelside Dr.

• W Bay-to-Bay from Bayshore Blvd. to S Ysabella Ave.

• Davis Islands Bridge exit ramp onto Northbound Bayshore Blvd.

Saturday, January 28, 2023 @ 3:00 AM

• Bayshore Blvd. from W Brorein St. to W Platt St.

• W Platt St./Channelside Dr. from S Plant Ave. to S Franklin St

Saturday, January 28, 2023 @ 5:30 AM

• Crosstown- Eastbound Willow Ave. exit ramp (Exit 4)

• S Willow Ave. from W Platt St. to W Swann Ave. (Southbound lanes closed)



Saturday, January 28, 2023 @ 7:00 AM

• S Ashley Dr. from E Jackson St. to Channelside Dr

• E Brorein St. from N Jefferson St. to S Parker St.

• S Franklin St. from Channelside Dr. to Harbour Island Bridge

• Water St. from S Florida Ave. to S Franklin St.

• E Washington St. from N Ashley Dr. to N Tampa St.

• E Whiting St. from N Ashley Dr. to N Tampa St.



Saturday, January 28, 2023 @ 9:00 AM

• E Kennedy Blvd. from N Florida to S Plant Ave.

• N Ashley Dr. from E Cass St to E Jackson St.

• E Jackson St. from N Ashley Dr. to N Tampa St.

• E Madison St. from Ashley Dr. to Tampa St.

• E Madison St. from N Florida Ave. to N Tampa St.

• E Twiggs St. from N Florida Ave. to N Tampa St. (Westbound lanes closed)

• E Zack St. from N Ashley Dr. to N Tampa St.

• E Zack St. from N Florida Ave. to N Tampa St. (Westbound lanes closed)

• E Polk St. from N Ashley Dr. to N Tampa St.

• E Polk St. from N Florida Ave. to N Tampa St. (Westbound lanes closed)

• E Whiting St. from S Florida Ave. to S Franklin St. (Westbound lanes closed)



Saturday, January 28, 2023 @ 11:00 AM

• W Cass St. from N Willow Ave. to W Tyler St.

• W North A St. from N Willow Ave. to N Newport Ave.

• W North B St. from N Willow Ave. to N Newport Ave.

• W Fig St. from N Willow Ave. to N Gilchrist Ave.

• W Carmen St. from N Willow Ave. to N Delaware Ave.

• N Newport Ave. from W Cass St. to W North A St.

• N Gilchrist Ave. from W Cass St. to W Fig St.

• Boulevard from W Cass to W Main St.



Saturday, January 28, 2023 @ 1:30 PM

• W Cass St. from W Tyler St. to N Tampa St.

• W Tyler St. from W Cass St. to N Tampa St.



Saturday, January 28, 2023 @ 3:00 PM

• W Bay-to-Bay Blvd. from S MacDill Ave. to S Ysabella Ave. (Eastbound lanes closed)

• S Swann Ave. from S MacDill Ave. to Armenia Ave. (Eastbound lanes closed)

• W Platt St. from S MacDill Ave to S Plant Ave.

• S Willow Ave from Kennedy Blvd to Cleveland St

• S Willow Ave from W Cleveland St. to W Platt St. (Southbound lanes closed)

• S Boulevard from W Kennedy Blvd to W Cleveland St.

• S Boulevard from W Cleveland St. to W Platt St. (Southbound lanes closed)



Saturday, January 28, 2023 @ 4:30 PM

• W Kennedy Blvd. at S Himes Ave. (Eastbound lanes closed)

• W Kennedy Blvd. at S MacDill Ave. (Eastbound lanes closed)

• W Kennedy Blvd. at S Howard Ave. (Eastbound lanes closed)

• W Kennedy Blvd. at S Boulevard. (Eastbound lanes closed)

Parking is available for $20 at the following locations:



Pam Iorio Parking Garage (S. Florida Ave & Channelside Dr.)

o 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

• Tampa Convention Center Garage (Tampa St. & Brorein St.)

o Open 24/7

• Fort Brooke Garage (Whiting St. between Franklin St. & Florida Ave.)

o 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

• Whiting St. Garage (N. Morgan St.)

o 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

• Selmon Expressway Downtown Parking Lots

o 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

• Royal Regional Lot (Tampa St. & Fortune St.)

o Open 24/7

• Scott Street Lot (Morgan St. & Scott St.)

o Open 24/7

• Poe Garage (N. Ashley Dr. & W. Cass St.)

o Open 24/7 – Due to the parade route, this garage will close from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m.

No entry or exit will be allowed during this time.

• Twiggs Street Garage (Twiggs St., west of Nebraska Ave.)

o Open 24/7, Standard hourly rate with a $9.00 maximum

• **Centro Ybor Garage (5th Ave. & 15th St.)

o Open 24/7, Standard hourly rate with a $9.00 maximum

• **Palm Ave. Garage (13th St. & 9th Ave.)

o Open 24/7, Standard hourly rate with a $9.00 maximum

• On-street parking meters will be enforced from 8:00 a.m. until midnight

A free TECO Line Streetcar will run from 8:30 a.m. through 2:30 a.m., and a free HART bus shuttle service will run from 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Local law enforcement said they’re prepared, but need your help.

“There’s 1,000 police officers and 4,000 sheriff’s deputies out here, but there are over 400,000 citizens and plus potentially another 100,000 here at the parade,” said Interim Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. “So it’s important, if you see something, say something.”

The Parade of Pirates will showcase more than 103 floats, 5 marching bands, over 50 distinct krewes, and, of course, those infamous YMKG pirates.