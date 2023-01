TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – All lanes on Interstate 4 are open after both sides were shut down early Thursday morning, impacting drivers.

According to reports, the closure was reportedly due to a gas leak. Although the exact location of the leak was not clear, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue officials said it was near the Hard Rock Casino.

The interstate was shut down from MLK Blvd. to Hillsborough Ave.

ALL LANES OPEN https://t.co/jDIcd5Uhsz — Avery Cotton (@WFLAAvery) January 19, 2023

This is a developing story.