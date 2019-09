MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A gas leak has led to the evacuation of multiple businesses in Longboat Key.

Officials say crews are working to repair an active gas leak at Broadway and Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Gulf of Mexico Drive is closed in both directions and businesses were evacuated as a precaution.

The road will be closed for an extended period of time.

Drivers are being told to seek alternate routes.

