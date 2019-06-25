Live Now
Gas leak forces business evacuations on North Belcher Road

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater Fire & Rescue and Clearwater Police are on the scene of a gas leak on North Belcher Road, between NE Coachman Road and Hemerick Place. 

Police say northbound and southbound lanes are shut down between Palmetto Street and NE Coachman Road.

About 20 people from a couple of nearby businesses have been evacuated as a precaution. No injuries have been reported.

Clearwater Gas crews are on scene to contain the leak.

This is a developing story, please check back for the latest updates. 

