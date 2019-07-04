Family fun, contests, live music, more at ‘Heights 4th of July Festival’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Heights 4th of July Festival kicks off this Independence Day for the first time in Tampa Bay.

This all-day affair begins with a classic American Car Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a Hot Dog Eating Contest at 4 p.m., live music all afternoon on the Yuengling Riverfront Stage starting at 5 p.m.

The extravaganza will close with a bang. The spectacular, 20-minute public fireworks display over the Hillsborough River is set to start at 9 p.m.

The inaugural festival is part of Mayor Jane Castor’s Boom by the Bay Independence Day celebration.

Enjoy the YMCA sponsored Family Fun Zone on the West Lawn at 4 p.m. with bounce houses, face painting, a craft corner, and much more before settling in to enjoy fireworks.

Armature Works will be one of the four fireworks displays spanning 2.5 miles along the Riverwalk.

You’re welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs, however, coolers and outside food and beverages.

Along with food and drinks from any of the vendors within the Heights Public Market there will also be food and drink options on the Front and West Lawns.

And if that’s not enough fun for you, the Heights Public Market will be open until 11 p.m. tonight.

All of today’s events at the Heights Public Market are free to attend.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Heights Fourth of July Festival.