GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Gainesville man is in jail after being accused of stealing from a Walmart store that he claimed he owned.

According to Gainesville Police Department records obtained by WCJB, Steven Francis, 51, was caught stealing clothes from the Walmart located behind Butler Plaza in Gainesville.

Upon arrival, officers said Francis told them he was the owner of the store after a “hostile takeover.” Francis said he had no remorse for taking the clothes because he already owned the store.

According to WCJB, the items taken are estimated to be worth over $200.

Francis is currently behind held at the Alachua County Jail.