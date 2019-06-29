FWC team removes program’s 500th Burmese python

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Python Action Team removed their 500th Burmese python from the wild.

The FWC says their team members caught the snake around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday in the Everglades and Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area.

The python was 9-feet 10-inches long and weighed 20 pounds 14 ounces.

“Thanks to the hard-working men and women of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, hundreds of invasive Burmese pythons have been removed from the Everglades and our ecosystem,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

The FWC designed the Python Action Team to further engage qualified individuals with python management efforts. They capture Burmese pythons in specific areas throughout South Florida.

Burmese pythons became established in Florida as a result of escaped or released pets. However, people should never release them into the wild. It is illegal and can negatively impact Florida’s wildlife.