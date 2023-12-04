TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida State University went a perfect 13-0 during the regular season, BUT despite that, the Seminoles were left out of the college football playoff.

The committee instead went with undefeated Michigan, Washington, Texas, and Alabama – both of whom lost a game.

This controversy is causing an uproar among college football fans and state leaders. Sen. Rick Scott is demanding that members of the College Football Playoff Committee turn over text, emails, and notes related to its decision to exclude FSU from the playoffs.

Outrage was felt among Seminole fans at the Blind Goat in Tampa Monday night.

“I feel so bad for the fans and the guys on the team who work so hard, and for it to end like this, it’s just disappointing,” said FSU fan Rachel Welch.

FSU is the first team in the 10 years of the playoff to not make it as an undefeated conference champion.

“That was one of the tougher moments that I’ve had to experience. For all that they’ve done, you talk to a team about responding to adversity, getting up and going to give all,” said FSU’s head coach Mike Norvell.

The Noles have been without their starting quarterback, Jordan Travis, because of a leg injury. The College Football Playoff Committee dropped the Noles based on the appearance of the team without Travis.

“I feel like any team starting out and then at the end of the season isn’t going to be the same team regardless of whether your star quarterback gets hurt or not, so I don’t think that should come into play,” said FSU fan Krystal Grohman.

While controversy surrounds the committees’ decision to exclude the Noles, Jordan was also excluded from being a finalist for college football’s biggest award, the Heisman trophy.