TAMPA (WFLA) – Looking for a cheap plane ticket for that summer getaway!

Frontier is looking to help but you will need to act fast.

The deals are running through today starting as low as $25.

Local airports participating include Tampa, Orlando, and Sarasota. With destinations including Raleigh, Cincinnati, New Orleans, Nashville.

Most return rates also start at about $29, meaning travelers can book round-trip tickets for as little as $54. The deals are available for travel by August 28.