Frogman Feast fundraising for Navy SEAL Foundation in St. Pete this weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)- This weekend, a team of award-winning chefs will showcase their skills in St. Pete for the Frogman Feast benefitting the Navy SEAL Foundation.

The Frogman Feast will be held at 3 Daughters Brewing Sunday with a variety of food, desserts, drinks and live music.

The Frogman Feast will raise awareness and funds for the Tampa Bay Frogman Swim, an annual 5k open water swim, that is an official Navy SEAL Foundation Event.

The Navy SEAL Foundation is a non-profit organization that supports US Navy SEALs and their families going through illness, injury, death and transition.

“When they have an accident, when they need a hotel, when they need medical expenses paid, that’s when the Navy SEAL Foundation comes in and helps the Gold Star Families,” Bern’s Steakhouse Dessert Room Executive Pastry Chef Summer Bailey said.

The Frogman Feast will be held from 2-5 p.m.

Tickets are $75 and can be bought through the Humanitix website.

In the past, the Tampa Bay Frogman Swim has raised millions of dollars for the Navy SEAL Foundation. The 2022 event is planned for Jan. 22.