‘Friends’ to celebrate 25th anniversary with pop-up store

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been 25 years since “Friends” hit the airwaves.

On Sept. 7, Warner Brothers will open up a pop-up shop in New York City in honor of the special anniversary.

It will feature set recreations, props and costumes that were used on the classic NBC sitcom.

The store will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the ticket-holder entrance at 76 Mercer St., between Spring and Broome. The retail store entrance is at 503 Broadway.

The pop-up’s last day is Oct. 6.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Aug. 2 starting at $29.50.

For tickets and more information, visit Friends25popup.com.

