Friends grieve loss of longtime Hillsborough school bus driver

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Today grief councilors spoke to Hillsborough County School bus drivers after the loss of long time driver Cynthia Gibson.

Gibson died in an early morning car crash on Monday, as she drove to work in her personal car.

“She’s just a sweet person and her wit, her character spoke for herself how she was,” Gibson’s friend, Ruby Shannon, said.

The Transportation department of Hillsborough County estimates Gibson drove more than a million miles and transported thousands of children safely during her career of more than 30 years for the county.

“She was a go-getter, always in laughter, always loved to dance, always loved to sing,” Shannon said. “She was just the life of the party.”

Gibson volunteered at an event handing out hundreds of backpacks to children going back to school the day before her death.

“She was always willing to help, wherever she could help she would help, especially transportation,” co-worker and friend Patricia Scott said. “She was a jewel here.”

The Plant City Police Department is investigating the accident as Gibson’s friends are trying to deal with her loss.

