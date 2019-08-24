Friday Night Blitz: Gaither Cowboys vs. Jefferson Dragons

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Jefferson Dragons hosted the Gaither Cowboys in the first Friday Night Blitz of the high school football season on Friday.

The visiting Cowboys came away victorious on the road.

The game kicked off at 7:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Football Field.

After a scoreless first, the Gaither Cowboys scored 22 points in the second quarter. They followed up with a touchdown and extra point in both the third and fourth quarter. Jefferson scored their only 14 points in the second quarter.

Final score: Gaither Cowboys win 36-14 over the Jefferson Dragons.

