Friday Morning Blitz: Wharton High School preps to crush rival Freedom High School

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Friday Blitz is here again with students at Wharton High School kicking off our next popping pep rally!
Each Friday morning, 8 On Your Side features one local high school in a pep rally to remember.
This week, the Wharton Wildcats are getting pumped up for their game Friday night against Freedom Patriots.
The students at Wharton High School joined 8 On Your Side for the ultimate dance party at the Wildcats’ school Friday morning.
On Wednesday, the Wharton High School Athletic Department was granted a check for $500 from a Hooters in the Tampa Bay area.
