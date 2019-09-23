Friday Morning Blitz: Wharton High School preps to crush rival Freedom High School

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Friday Blitz is here again with students at Wharton High School kicking off our next popping pep rally!

Each Friday morning, 8 On Your Side features one local high school in a pep rally to remember.

ITS TIME FOR THE FRIDAY MORNING BLITZ! Wharton High School is getting ready to take on the Freedom Patriots. Tune in LIVE right now with WFLA Lila Gross to join the pep rally! Posted by WFLA News Channel 8 on Friday, September 20, 2019

This week, the Wharton Wildcats are getting pumped up for their game Friday night against Freedom Patriots.

The students at Wharton High School joined 8 On Your Side for the ultimate dance party at the Wildcats’ school Friday morning.

On Wednesday, the Wharton High School Athletic Department was granted a check for $500 from a Hooters in the Tampa Bay area.

