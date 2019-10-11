Friday Morning Blitz: Alonso High School celebrates homecoming game against Wharton High School

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Friday Blitz is here again with students at Alonso High School kicking off our next popping pep rally!

Each Friday morning, 8 On Your Side features one local high school in a pep rally to remember.

This week, the Alonso High School Ravens are getting pumped up for their homecoming game Friday night against the Wharton High School Wildcats.

GOOD MORNING FROM THE FRIDAY MORNING BLITZ! Alonso High School is getting ready to take on the Wharton Wildcats for their homecoming game. But this morning, WFLA Lila Gross is just getting the celebration started. Tune in LIVE right now and tell us where you’re watching from! Posted by WFLA News Channel 8 on Friday, October 11, 2019

The students at Alonso High School joined 8 On Your Side for the ultimate dance party at the Ravens’ school on Friday morning.

On Wednesday, the Alonso High School Athletic Department was granted a check for $500 from a Hooters in the Tampa Bay area.

Be sure to tune in and watch more high school football coverage from WFLA News Channel 8 during football season.

High School Blitz Pep Rally:

Friday mornings from 6 to 7 a.m. on WFLA News Channel 8

Friday mornings from 7 to 9 a.m. on WTTA Great 38

High School Football Team of the Week:

Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. on WFLA News Channel 8

Game of the Week:

Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m on WFLA News Channel 8

Friday Night Blitz Show (Game highlights and scores):

Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on WFLA News Channel 8

LATEST STORIES: