Live Now
Opening statements begin in trial of man accused of murdering 9-year-old

French woman paralyzed after eating expired can of soup

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NBC News Channel

PARIS, FRANCE (WFLA/NBC) – A woman in northern France suffered almost complete paralysis after ingesting out of date can of soup.

The woman ate soup from a can that had expanded because of gases produced by botulism. She was admitted into the hospital ten days ago and a family friend told French TV that doctors give her little chance of recovering the use of her limbs.

The European Union mandates two dates on all packaged food.

One is a “consume preferable before date” and the other is “consume until” date. The woman ate the soup past the “consume until” date.

A scientist with the Pasteur Institute said botulism is highly dangerous because it has no smell and no taste, so if you have a can that is swollen, don’t use it, throw it away.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss