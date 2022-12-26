TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Weather Service put a freeze warning for parts of Tampa Bay.

The service is warning residents that areas of Sumter, Coastal and Inland Hernando, Coastal and Inland Citrus, and Inland Pasco counties could see frost and freeze conditions, which could kill cops and other vegetation. Unprotected outdoor plumbing could also be impacted, according to NWS.

Within the counties affected by the freeze warning, NWS said Wildwood, Lake Panasoffkee, Bushnell, The Villages, Hernando Beach, Bayport, Brooksville, Spring Hill, Dade City, Crystal River, Homosassa, Inverness, and Zephyrhills are all in the areas affected.

To prepare for the potential freezes, NWS said residents should take steps to protect their plants from the cold and keep an eye on outdoor water pipes. If there are exposed water pipes at your home, NWS said they should be wrapped or covered or they could burst.

RELATED STORIES:

The freeze warning was issued shortly after 5 a.m. The warning lasts until 10 a.m., with NWS reporting temperatures will remain as low as 32 degrees.