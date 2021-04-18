Formula One is coming to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens in 2022

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – APRIL 09: The Hard Rock Stadium is seen during the Light It Blue initiative on April 09, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Formula One racing will return to Florida again in 2022.

“We’re going to Miami,” the open-wheel circuit announced on Twitter Sunday. “Starting in 2022, F1 has signed a 10-year deal to race at a circuit around Miami’s iconic Hard Rock Stadium.”

The date will be announced at a later time.

The Miami Gardens city council voted 5-2 last week to approve a memorandum of understanding between the city and Formula One, which addresses a number of concerns, including noise, pollution and traffic, according to the Miami Herald.

Starting in 2022, F1 has signed a 10-year deal to race at a circuit around Miami's iconic Hard Rock Stadium 🙌 #MiamiGP #F1 @f1miami pic.twitter.com/562e2G7ru7 — Formula 1 (@F1) April 18, 2021

The move is a victory for Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium owner Steve Ross who has worked for three years to bring Formula One racing to Miami.

The 3.4-mile, 19-turn, track will have three straits and space for three DRS zones with an estimated top speed of nearly 200 miles per hour.

Since 1950, the United States has hosted dozens of Formula One events, including races in Sebring, Indianapolis, Riverside, Watkins Glen, Long Beach, Las Vegas, Detroit, Dallas, Phoenix and Circuit of the Americas in Austin.