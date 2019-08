ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A former WFLA News Channel 8 anchor has passed away.

Jerry Fiore was 88 years old. He began his career at WKTV in Utica, New York. He then moved on to join WFLA here in Tampa.

Most recently, Fiore was an anchor and reporter at our sister station WROC in Rochester, New York through the 1990s and early 200s.

Our condolences go out to Jerry’s family and friends.