Former Port Richey mayor found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct justice

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A jury found the former mayor of Port Richey guilty on two charges Tuesday after a very brief trial.

Dale Massad was found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct justice and for using a two-way communication device.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

ORIGINAL STORY –

The trial for former Port Richey mayor, Dale Massad, is underway Tuesday morning in Pasco County after opening statements.

Three witnesses are expected to testify during the trial, including the city manager, Vince Lupo.

A jury of six will ultimately decide Massad’s fate.

Massad, 68, is accused of practicing medicine without a license, shooting at law enforcement officers who were serving a warrant at his home in February, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and illegal use of a phone.

This trial is only for the conspiracy and obstruction charges.

Massad’s attorneys said they believe he’ll be found not guilty and will eventually be released from jail.

The trial is expected to wrap up Tuesday or Wednesday at the latest.

MOBILE USERS: Watch live here >>> wfla.com/live2