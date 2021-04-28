NEW YORK (WPIX) — Authorities arrested an elderly former New York Giants player after he was busted with cocaine, federal officials said Monday.

Clyde Hall, 82, was taken into custody in New York on Saturday after he was found with seven kilograms of suspected cocaine he intended to sell to a confidential source, according to the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Hall arranged for the source to meet at his Manhattan apartment to purchase the narcotics, according to the complaint. When Hall entered the source’s vehicle with a large gray bag, authorities came and took him into custody.

Authorities seized the bag, which contained “a condensed chunky white substance”

that field-tested positive for cocaine, officials said.

He had also claimed another five kilograms of suspected cocaine was on its way to his residence, according to a complaint.

Hall, also known as “Peter,” was previously sentenced in 2010 to 20 years in prison for several financial fraud crimes, according to officials.

He had recently been released to home confinement by the Bureau of Prisons under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), which allowed federal prisoners to be placed on home confinement amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hall was charged with narcotics distribution, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Hall was drafted into the NFL by the NY Giants in 1960 and played for the team in 1961.