HALAWA, Hawaii (KHON) – Former NFL star running back Marshawn Lynch handed out 200 free turkeys near Aloha Stadium on Monday.
Lynch, who last appeared in an NFL game in January, starting handing out the free turkeys at 10:30 a.m., which were given on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The event was sponsored by Lynch’s Fam 1st Family Foundation, which partnered with Young’s Fish Market, Tamura Super Market, Barefoot League Hawaii and others.
Other football standouts such as former Hawaii football star Chad Owens were also on hand to help.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pleads guilty, formally admits to role in opioid crisis
- Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch hands out 200 Thanksgiving turkeys in Hawaii
- A Grammys savage: Beyoncé leads with 9 nominations
- Country artist Hal Ketchum dies from complications of dementia
- Coronavirus concerns delay 2021 Gasparilla festivities