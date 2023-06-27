LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Razorback player and head coach for the White Hall Bulldogs Ryan Mallett has died. He was 35 years old.

Officials with the White Hall School District confirmed Mallett drowned while swimming in Florida.

Mallett was a quarterback for the Arkansas Razorbacks until he was drafted in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He also later played for the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

He became the head coach for the White Hall High School football team in February of 2022.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.