TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dave Hollis, a former Disney executive and the ex-husband of notable author Rachel Hollis, has died at the age of 47.

Although the exact cause of his death has yet to be determined, Variety stated that Hollis had been recently hospitalized for heart-related health issues.

He died at his home in Austin, Texas, on Sunday night.

“We are devastated,” his ex-wife shared on Instagram. “I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them. Please wrap the kids in prayers as we try and navigate through the unthinkable.”

Hollis, who would have turned 48 on Tuesday, is survived by his four children: Jackson, Sawyer, Ford, and Noah.

During his time at Disney, Hollis led the theatrical distribution from 2011 until 2018, when he stepped down to help run his then-wife’s company, Chic Media.

According to Variety, Hollis’ tenure at Disney coincided with unprecedented box office success with films from Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and Pixar.

Following his divorce in 2020, Hollis wrote a children’s picture book titled, “Here’s to Your Dreams!: A Teatime with Noah Book,” two years later in 2022.