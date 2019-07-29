Former Clearwater soccer player preparing for bone marrow transplant

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – “I have always lived my life like tomorrow is not promised so I want to continue living this final month or so the same way,” Jasmine Johnson told 8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley.

They met for an interview ahead of the “Jog for a Match” fundraiser, an event held over the weekend to raise money for Jasmine.

Jasmine, who spent her childhood in Clearwater and played collegiate soccer at both the University of Florida and Saint Leo University, has been battling leukemia for approximately 10 years.

Now she is preparing for a bone marrow transplant. Her mother, who is a half match, is going to be the donor unless a full match is found before the transplant on August 25.

Jasmine said 10 people agreed to join the registry at this weekend’s fundraiser. You can also do it online. She said 52 people participated in the event and they raised $1,300. The money will be used to help Jasmine cover the cost of the care she will need following the transplant.

“I would be lying if I said I am not scared because of all of the things like I cannot take care of myself. I think I pride myself on being independent so I think that that is the only downfall. Being sick is not that scary to me because I have been sick and I will throw up and I will not eat and I will lie in bed but I know that that is not going to be forever so I am excited,” said Jasmine.

You can watch the full story on Jasmine Johnson here.