Forecasting Better Rain Chances For The Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Record Heat was recorded again Wednesday afternoon in Tampa with a high of 95 tying the previous record of 95. Overnight temps will stay very warm in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be another very warm day with highs approaching records. The forecast high is 93 with a mostly sunny sky. There is a 20% chance of late-day showers and storms developing. The rain will be limited though due to drier air aloft.

Moisture starts to return Friday and rain chances will go back up to 40% in the afternoon and evening. Highs will top out near 92 with the rain developing after 3PM.

This weekend the rain chances will go up to 60% with a tropical wave that will pass over Florida and move toward the Gulf.

This wave is Invest 95L and has a 60% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.