USF professor wins ‘Best Florida Film’ at St. Pete Film Festival

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A professor at the University of South Florida can add “two-time award-winning filmmaker” to his résumé.

Ryan Watson, a Mass Communications instructor, wrote and directed “The Ivory League: Confessions of a Black Faculty,” which premiered at the Sun Screen Festival in St. Petersburg on Friday.

A preview was featured in WFLA’s For the Culture series.

Watson’s film tackles the many issues minority teachers and students face at predominantly white universities and colleges. It also talks about the importance of having Black teachers in classrooms.

At the festival, Watson won the award for “Best Florida Film.”

You watch a sneak peek of the film in the clip above, then follow Watson’s journey on his film’s Facebook page and get a chance to see his work in the future.

