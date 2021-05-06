Thee Burger Spot: Uniting community from restaurant’s corner

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A local burger joint is whipping up unique burgers while also focusing on bringing the community to their corner in an effort to uplift.

“When they come and meet us on our corner we are all the same and we all have a hunger for love and community,” said Vanessa Oatman, with Thee Burger Spot.

Thee Burger Spot sits at the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. and Tampa St. It was built on the backs of one Tampa Bay family.

“It began as a family-owned restaurant and it evolved into something so much greater than what we expected,” Oatman said.

The restaurant makes fresh handmade burgers daily, but each burger is sold with a purpose.

“What we were seeing in our community was African-American people going to Mcdonalds going to Burger king, not eating the healthiest food,” she said.

So in 2016, Thee Burger Spot was born.

“It’s important for there to be a place where everyone intersects and find the way that we relate to each other. When you come into Thee Burger Spot, you have people who are laughing, joking while they’re standing in line,” she said.

It’s a Black-owned restaurant that brings diversity, love and community all to one corner. The restaurant often serves the local homeless community and hosts community events to bring everyone together.

“Black-owned businesses, they’re innovators, they’re creatives and we have something to offer to make our community better,” she said.

Thee Burger Spot plans to expand in the near future by opening a food truck. For more on the restaurant, click here.