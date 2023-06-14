TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa’s mayor has designated June as Vitiligo Awareness Month to honor and bring awareness to the incurable autoimmune disease.

Vitiligo is an autoimmune disease that causes people to lose the pigment in their skin. It’s often characterized by white patches that can spread everywhere on the body.

Tonja Johnson, the founder of a local organization that brings awareness to Vitiligo, was diagnosed in 2014.

“At first it was devastating because when I was diagnosed the dermatologist didn’t give me any info,” Johnson said. “He said that’s Vitiligo, gave me some prescriptions, I’ll see you in three months. I left out of that office feeling defeated.”

Johnson said one of the most difficult things about this disease is the lack of education surrounding it.

“We look to doctors for information and they often times don’t have it,” she said. “That’s incredibly hard for a person who gets diagnosed with an autoimmune disease.”

Johnson created Beautifully Unblemished in 2018. It’s a support group bringing awareness to this disease, while also providing support for those who have it. Johnson hopes to break the stigma surrounding Vitiligo.

“I still go in stores, I still receive the stares, get whispers, cashiers not wanting to hand me my bag because they feel I’m contagious,” Johnson said. “That’s our mission with Beautifully Unblemished is to change the narrative and the individuals who have it so they can have a better quality of life.”

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor signed a proclamation Monday making June Vitiligo Awareness Month in the city. Castor also recognized Beautifully Unblemished for their work in bringing awareness and providing support to those with Vitiligo.

Saturday, Beautifully Unblemished will honor and celebrate World Vitiligo Day in Lakeland at Fred’s Market. The celebration is open to everyone and will take place from noon until 2 p.m.

Tampa will also light all bridges, Curtis Hixon Park, Old City Hall and the Riverwalk in purple on June 25 in honor of World Vitiligo Day.

Beautifully Unblemished will host their Awareness Walk in September. Head to their website for more details.