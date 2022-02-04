Tampa Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta display featured at History Center

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is being featured through a display at the Tampa History Center as they mark 75 years of service to the Tampa Bay community.

The Tampa Alumnae Chapter of DST is the first Black Greek sorority to be featured in the history center. Their display honors the 75 years of service the chapter has rendered to this community. The display includes different artifacts, information on the chapter and sorority and there’s a paver dedicated to the local chapter.

“So the paver dedication includes the names of our six charter members and so they paved the way for us to be here and still be here 75 years later,” said Dr. Tayanna Richardson, Tampa Alumnae President. “It’s so exciting for us to be able to place that in front of the Tampa History Center because we are a part of Tampa Bay’s great history.”

The sorority’s achievements will be on display for three months.