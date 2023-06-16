TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Many across the Tampa community will celebrate Juneteenth throughout the weekend ahead of the holiday.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday that honors and recognizes the day all enslaved African-Americans were freed in the United States. It was June 19, 1865, when the last African-American slaves in Galveston, Texas learned that they were free. This was two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

“My friends kept talking about Juneteenth and I was like what is it?” Bolaji Ajike recalled. “They said it’s really our freedom. I said not the Emancipation Proclamation?”

Ajike was born in Nigeria. When she learned about Juneteenth, she wanted to make sure there was a way to honor and celebrate the freeing of all enslaved African-Americans in the U.S.

“Nigerians have Nigerian Independence Day, you have Caribbean Independence Day, Ajike mentioned. “I was like what do you do when the whole city shuts down and celebrates and they couldn’t give me anything.”

She partnered with RJ Stevenson and they created R.O.C. the Block.

“There’s so much of our history that’s been lost,” Stevenson said. “There’s so much of our history that’s been hidden from us. As we find out how to do better we are responsible for that information.”

This is the third Juneteenth festival R.O.C the Block has hosted at Raymond James and it gets bigger every year. This year there will be nearly 200 local vendors, award-winning artists, healthcare vendors in more. It’s all in an effort to educate, commemorate and celebrate Juneteenth.

“We want there to be a sense of heritage, a sense of legacy, a sense of freedom because that’s what Juneteenth is all about,” Stevenson said.

R.O.C. the Block’s Juneteenth Celebration is from 3 p.m. – 9 a.m. at Raymond James. Children are free with a parent ticket. Ticket and more event information can be found on their website.

Here are some more Juneteenth events happening across Tampa Bay:

City of Tampa Juneteenth Flag Raising & Festival

Who: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and community members will raise the Juneteenth flag over Old City Hall. Afterward, there will be dozens of exhibitors, a local band and a Soul Walk as the city hosts a Juneteenth festival.

Time & Location: June 16th from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Old City Hall

Who: The AfroCAN Fest is a summertime celebration of of Black culture and excellence. People will be able to experience Black art, fashion, artists, music and more.

Time & Location: June 18th from 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at Perry Harvey Sr. Park

Who: 40 Knights Entertainment & Bleu Visionaries will present their inaugural Juneteenth Jamboree showcasing musical talent and art from local artists.

Time & Location: June 16th at 7 p.m. at the Venue on 6th

Who: St. Pete Pride will celebrate the history of Juneteenth while also showcasing the “Art and Qulture” of our Black and Brown LGBTQ+ siblings. It is free.

Time & Location: Saturday, June 17th from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at The Factory St. Pete.

Who: Taraji’s Beauty Boutique in Brooksville will celebrate Black Excellence with a hair and fashion show that includes live performances, vendors and guest speakers. Tickets are $45 and includes dinner and access to all performances and daytime events.

Time & Location: June 17th from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. at 16386 Spring Hill Drive

Who: The University of South Florida’s Black Alumni will feature jazz music, dancers and several panels for a celebration of culture and community for Juneteenth.

Time & Location: June 17th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sam and Martha Gibbons Alumni Center