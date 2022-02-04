Tampa Bay author writes children’s book about African history in Ghana

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A local travel blogger and author has a new children’s book that focuses on educating children and adults about pieces of African-American history that are often untold.

Kyler Treks to Ghana was written by the CEO of Blacktrekking, Stephanie Claytor.

“I wanted to write bout modern day Ghana, about its culture, traditions, Kente cloth, the Ashanti kingdom, all of this history that is not taught in schools,” Claytor said.

Kyler Treks to Ghana. Photo Courtesy: Blacktrekking

As a travel blogger, Claytor, visited Ghana to learn more about her culture and more about enslaved African Americans. She took her personal experience and used it as the basis for her book. Claytor took the trip before she and her husband gave birth to their son, so the book takes their son, Kyler, on a journey to Ghana.

In the book, she teaches her son about African culture in Ghana. Her hope is that other children will see themselves through Kyler and realize Black history goes much deeper than slavery.

“Black history does not just start with slavery,” Claytor said. “We came from a rich heritage of people with lots of traditions, ancient civilizations over in Africa and it’s time our children start to learn these stories.”

To purchase the book, click here. It is also available on Amazon.