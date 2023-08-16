TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa artist has the city in formation for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour with his latest mural.

Queen Bey hits the stage Wednesday night at Raymond James Stadium with an expected crowd of 50,000, according to Tampa Sports Authority. One fan who is “Crazy in Love” with the artist is hoping to grab her attention during her visit.

“Beyoncé, I love you! I hope you see this,” Cam Parker said.

Parker, also known as Painkiller Cam, has been “Dangerously in Love” with art since he was in pre-school.

“I’ve just always been the art kid,” he said. “Kid’s parents would be like, ‘go ask that kid that draws and say that we will give him some money to do a Christmas present,’ and I would do portraits in fifth or sixth grade, and I’d be like, ‘let’s make 45 dollars’.”

Now, Parker has made pieces for Naomi Campbell, Janet Jackson, Patti LaBelle, Chelsea Handler and more. Not to mention, his work is plastered across Tampa.

“I did the [Lady] Gaga mural, the Lizzo mural, the hope on the heights mural,” Parker said. “Before I was even able to do murals, I was in every art show or festival in Tampa over these last 15 years.”

Cam Parker in front of his Beyoncé inspired mural located at 1703 N Tampa St.

His latest masterpiece is at 1703 N Tampa St. The Beyoncé-inspired mural is a passion project that has been in the works for three years.

“Symphonic Distribution completely funded and supported this project,” Parker said. “They were like, ‘we want to fund a Black art piece’.”

However, when the pandemic hit, Parker had to wait, but when the Queen announced her Renaissance tour, everything changed.

“I was like, ”I am going to give this city a Beyoncé mural if it’s the last thing I do,’ so when Renaissance was announced, I was like ‘okay, here we go’,” Parker said.

It took him six days to curate the mural.

“Whether they heard the album or not, I want it to feel like you’ve heard the album,” he said.

Parker worked from 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. over the course of those six days.

“Not only did it help dodge the sun, it was the traffic,” he said.

Being along the busy Tampa Street, Parker had to block off lanes for all of his supplies. The space and peace overnight allowed him to try some new techniques as well.

“I usually work with a brush, but this time I challenged myself to work with spray cans,” he said.

He may have recreated the “alien superstar,” but Parker said this piece is more than a “summer renaissance.”

“I see pride,” he said. “It goes past Beyoncé. I really enjoy living in an era with numerous other Black creatives and Black excellent people in general. I won’t have to go to an encyclopedia or wiki. I can say I was living when this happened.”

A Black creative, giving another Black creative their flowers.