TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A survey by the National Education Association shows that minority teachers are disproportionately leaving the profession and educators believe minority students are suffering as a result.

In the poll, NEA surveyed 3,621 educators across the United States. The key findings of the study conclude; educator burnout is the top issue facing educators, Black and Hispanic educators are leaving at a disproportionate rate, educators want higher salaries and additional mental health resources and more.

The study showed that 62% of Black educators are looking to leave the profession and 59% of Hispanic/Latino educators want to do the same. Hillsborough County teacher, Liz Valdez, agreed that burnout is a huge issue.

“The amount of students that the English for Speakers of Other Languages [ESOL] department has to service is one resource teacher, one or two paraprofessionals to probably 30-40% of a school’s population,” Valdez said. “The more Latinos helping and teaching it not only helps the students but also promotes them to want to be teachers as well.”

Valdez has been an educator for 28 years. She currently teaches second grade at Pizzo Elementary School. While Valdez agrees about burnout, she also said minority teachers face even more issues.

“As a minority teacher we have to provide for our families,” Valdez said. “A lot of us are intimidated by our language, our culture. The biggest thing I was afraid of was do I sound correct. Is my English correct?”

In Hillsborough County, 32% of students are white, 38% of students are Hispanic/Latino, 21% are Black, 4% are Asian or Asian Pacific Islander and 4.9% are two or more races. With nearly 60% of the district being Black or Hispanic students, Valdez believes minority students will suffer the more minority educators leave.

“There’s a sense that nobody cares for them,” Valdez said. “There’s a sense that they are not important. There’s a sense that they are going to be shoved into a classroom like sardines and have 29 or 30 kids and they won’t have the attention they deserved. It’s a domino effect. When you are pushed to the side because of a language barrier, it trickles over the years. What happens is you deflect that insecurity onto a sense of I don’t care, air-go you end up dropping out of school.”

Valdez said that every student should have the same and equal opportunity and as educators, she does not want to discourage that.

“Change starts with administrators,” Valdez said. “We have to have a strong administration. We also have to have parents. They are our community. We have to have parents who are involved, care and a part of the process.”

As of June, HCPS has 12,924 certified teachers. WFLA is waiting to hear back on how many resigned at the end of the 2022-23 school year.