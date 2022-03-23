ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Alexis Feacher is known as YungBBQ to more than a million people across the world because of her comedic dance videos made right in St. Petersburg.

Dancing has been a part of Feacher’s life for as long as she has been able to walk.

“I’ve danced since I was little,” she said.

While in high school, in 2017, Feacher took her dance moves to social media. She combined her love of dance with her funny personality and started making videos with her friends inside her home.

“I’ve always been funny around my friends and people I know, but I was able to express it through dance,” she said.

In the middle of 6th Avenue South in St. Pete, Feacher sets up her camera, dresses up in costumes, acts like her goofy self and records her videos. One of her videos went viral in 2019.

“Making something out of where I’m from is just big,” she said. “If people want to be themselves on social media, they should be able to do it.”

Feacher now has 1.7 million followers on social media. Although her videos make people laugh, Feacher says they serve a bigger purpose.

“Ever since I’ve been doing videos it made me feel more confident in who I am,” she said. “I hope people see me and say, ‘oh if she can do it, I can do it too.'”

She told WFLA she hopes the videos not only bring joy to people, but inspires them as well.

“Even when you feel like you being yourself is not good enough, you should just keep going,” she said. “Women can do whatever they put their mind to.”

YungBBQ hopes to open a non-profit dance school in St. Petersburg and hopes to one day become an actress/dancer.