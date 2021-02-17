Slay It Proud: Tampa teen launches Black history coloring book

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay teenage entrepreneur is expanding her brand even further that educates people about Black history.

8 On Your Side first introduced Janiah Hinds, owner/CEO of Slay It Proud in February 2019. At that time, Hinds was 15. She had recently launched her brand that aims to educate people in the community and across the world about Black history. Her brand started with her posting weekly videos about little-known Black history facts and she sold clothes with powerful messages on them.

Hinds continues to post and sell her clothes today. In fact, her brand has continued to grow and News Channel 8 continues to chronicle it.

In June, Hinds told 8 On Your Sides about the recent launch of her virtual African American museum amid racial tensions following the death of George Floyd.

Now, in February of 2021, Hinds has launched her latest project.

“My latest venture is a coloring book for children, adults can use it as well,” Hinds said. “It’s definitely bringing to life what I said in my message of empowering young people to learn more about history and just to teach others about Black history and learn the beauty of it.”

Hinds now adds author to the growing list of her accomplishments. She’s now colorfully sharing stories of historical Black figures through her new coloring book, “I love Black History.“

“I hope it encourages them to dive deeper and look into these people more and don’t just learn about these people and stop here, but try to go and look and find more unknown people in history because they contributed so much,” she said.

The coloring book is $11.99 and is sold on her website. Inside the book, people will find illustrations and descriptions of various historical Black figures. She made sure she included young and old figures, as well as, people many wouldn’t know about. She hopes to inspire and empower people with every page flip.

“Representation,” Hinds said. “That’s something I hope to help with with this coloring book. Young people seeing people of color in places of power and just to see themselves and also that we have progressed a lot but we have a long way to go.”

Of course, Hinds’ work does not stop there. She plans to launch a Black history summer camp for children in the community this year. 8 On Your Side will keep everyone updated.