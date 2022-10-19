TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa community advocate who spends his lunch breaks and free time giving back to his community has partnered with GoFundMe to send Tampa kids to the new Black Panther movie.

Patrick Rhodes is all about giving back to his community. His latest initiative includes raising money to send 100 Tampa kids to see the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie.

“I teamed up with GoFundMe to participate in the Black Panther Challenge,” Rhodes said.

“The Black Panther Challenge” is an effort to get minorities into movie theaters to see the film. Rhodes is utilizing his partnership with GoFundMe to raise funds to purchase a few theaters, buy tickets for 100 students and even purchase snacks for the kids attending.

Rhodes said representation is his motivator for this initiative.

“The feeling that I get when I walk into rooms or walk into places where people look like me, there’s a sense of dignity, sense of pride that you receive,” Rhodes said. “I want kids to feel that same feeling when they see themselves represented on the big screen.”

8 On Your Side has been following Rhodes’ community efforts for two years through our For the Culture series. In June, 8OYS featured Rhodes as he donated diverse books to low-income schools across Tampa Bay. HIs goal is to deliver 2,021 books this year.

“Right now I’m 1,000 books in, I’m half way there,” he said. “I’ve always had a heart for people and a heart for my community. As I got older I was able to navigate and find resources to make that happen, so being able to give back makes me smile.”

To donate books or if you want your child to be a part of the Black Panther Challenge, click here. You can also reach out to Rhodes via social media. He is @PatrickTheGiver on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.