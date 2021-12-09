Patrick the Giver reaches goal, donates thousands of meals to healthcare workers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A local man who spends his lunch breaks donating meals to healthcare workers has reached his goal of giving more than 2,000 meals.

Patrick Rhodes, also known as Patrick the Giver, donates meals to healthcare workers at AdventHealth Tampa every other week during his lunch break. It all started in March of 2020 when he wanted to give back to his community during the pandemic.

8 On Your Side introduced the community to Patrick the Giver in September in our For the Culture segment.

In September, he told us about his goal of delivering 2,021 meals this year. He met that goal Dec. 8.

“It feels amazing to have an idea and to see it come together,” Rhodes said. “Just the support of my community has been amazing.”

“I can’t tell you how blessed we are to have someone like yourself bringing these gifts of energy, gifts of good will to the people who are really on the frontlines,” said Dr. Doug Ross, Chief Medical Officer at AdventHealth Tampa.