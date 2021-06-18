New consulting firm focuses on enhancing diversity within local businesses

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A local entrepreneur has launched a new consulting firm that is focused on ensuring local organizations are running their operations with diverse, equitable and inclusive programs.

LaKendria Robinson is the Founder and CEO of The Orenda Collective. It’s a new consulting firm that is working to enhance diversity, equity and inclusion programs in businesses across Tampa Bay .

“I have really been able to create some impactful programs here in Tampa Bay over the last few years,” Robinson said. “These programs have specifically worked with corporations and connect them to local diverse businesses, so when I wanted to strike out on my own I wanted to continue to create programs and initiatives that have a lasting legacy in Tampa Bay, but also elevate and showcase our diverse businesses.”

8 On Your Side introduced Robinson back when she served as the Director of the Business Connect Program for the Super Bowl. As Director, she helped hundreds of diverse and minority-owned businesses get contract opportunities with the Super Bowl.

In addition to recently serving as the Director of Business Connect, she also served as the first Director of the Tampa Bay Chamber’s Minority Business Accelerator Program where she helped Black and Hispanic business owners grow their business.

“The clients that we are working with all have some kind of idea or program that focuses on diversity, equity and inclusion,” Robinson said. “If it’s new I will come in and help assist them in the development, the implementation and sustainability strategy of pushing that program to market so that companies can have a greater impact on Tampa Bay.”