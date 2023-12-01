TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Local singer, songwriter and producer Superstar Cortni is set to headline Tampa’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Superstar Cortni was born and raised in Tampa to a family that has a history of being in the music industry.

“If you ask my family, they will say I’ve been singing since I was 2 years old, with them,” Cortni said.

Cortni started taking singing and performing seriously at 9 years old. She has been a part of the entertainment industry for over 20 years. Her career even took her to American Idol with an audition in Atlanta.

Superstar Cortni released her first album last year; “Christmas Time.”

“Christmas, it’s my favorite time of year and everything about it is happy, happy, joy joy,” Cortni said. “It feels good, it’s joyful. I love to give, so I look at my gift of singing and performing as a way to give back.”

Superstar Cortni will share her gift with thousands for Tampa’s Tree Lighting Ceremony.

For nearly 30 minutes she will perform a mixture of her own songs and some traditional Christmas favorites. She’ll be joined by two dancers who have been practicing with Cortni for three months. Superstar Cortni hopes her performance creates an unforgettable holiday experience for local families.

“I want to jump start everyone’s holiday on a good note I’m excited and I hope everyone takes away a positive impact from our performance,” Cortni said. “I hope the kids have fun!”

Superstar Cortni takes the stage at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. WFLA’s Deanne King is hosting the Tree Lighting Ceremony. Deanne will introduce Superstar Cortni and help Tampa Mayor Jane Castor flip the switch.