TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Lee Roy Selmon Mentoring Institute is changing the lives of student-athletes at the University of South Florida by preparing them for life after college.

The semester-long program is for student athletes. It takes them through resume building courses, networking courses, etiquette classes and more. It also pairs student-athletes with mentors in their dream career field and helps prepare them for life after gradation.

Sophomore Michael Bourne, III is a member of the men’s track and field team. He completed the Lee Roy Selmon Mentoring Institute as a new USF Bull.

Bourne is a hurdler and hurdling always came easy to him. However, he had to overcome some hurdles of his own in order to get to where he is today.

“I got tested into a gifted program [in high school] I hated that,” Bourne said. “I was taken out of a predominately Hispanic and Black school and put into a white one and that culture shock hit me to the point where I wanted to quit,” Bourne said.

Bourne said he went from being a straight-A student to barely passing his classes. It was his dad and grandpa who helped push him through that adversity.

“He taught me to do everything that I’m doing now,” Bourne said. “I know how rare it is for a Black dad to be involved so I don’t take that for granted. I’m just truly thankful for him and my grandpa.”

When Bourne moved 11 1/2 hours away from that support system, he was hit with culture shock at USF.

“There’s a lot of Caribbean people, Spanish people and you wouldn’t see that in Virginia,” Bourne said. “So when I first came here my struggle was to talk to people I didn’t know.”

Yet the quiet student-athlete managed to break records and now holds the fastest time in the 110-meter hurdles in USF history. However, he challenged himself off the track by going through the Selmon Mentoring Institute.

“The program focused a lot on the networking aspect, so now I’m going up to people, shaking peoples hands,” Bourne said.

He attributes that growth to the program and the help of his mentor. Bourne has aspirations of being a Pharmacist one day, so his mentor was USF’s Dr. Kevin Sneed, the Senior Associate Vice President of USF Health and founding dean of USF’s Taneja College of Pharmacy.

“The assignments that we did built upon that relationship and now we’re actually having regular email conversations instead of shout outs on twitter,” Bourne said. “We meet up and just like are you available for Chipotle. It’s not just him talking to me it’s us talking to each other.”

Bourne said the biggest lesson he learned from Sneed was about repeated success.

“Dr. Sneed told me, ‘It’s one thing to do something and be great, but can you do it again? Or can you do it better the next time?’.” he said. “At the end of the day it can always be done better, you can always diversify it in some way. It’s about repeated success.”

This is the kind of impact Lee Roy Selmon dreamt of making on student-athletes. His wife, Claybra, believes he would be proud.

“When I hear of these things it just makes me so proud and I know he’s in heaven looking down and he’s proud as well,” Claybra said.

To honor Lee Roy’s legacy and continue building his mentoring program, USF hosts BullsFest every year. The event will take place Saturday, April 29. Tickets and the live auction are still available and open.