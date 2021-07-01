For the Culture: Tampa teen launches Black history summer camp

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay teenager is continuing to expand her business that focuses on educating the community about Black History.

Janiah Hinds, 16, is the owner and CEO of Slay It Proud. It’s her brand 8 On Your Side introduced the community to more than a year ago.

The Slay It Proud brand started out with Hinds selling merchandise and making videos on social media about hidden Black history. A few months later, she took the brand to new heights by creating a coloring book about Black history and opening a virtual Black history museum.

Now, Hinds has launched a summer camp dedicated to teaching children about Black history.

“In my school, I’m not taught Black history really at all, so I wanted to do something for other kids who may be experiencing the same thing,” Hinds said.

It’s called the “Slay It Proud Black History Camp” and is a week-long online camp that is open to all children ages 8 to 13.

This week, Hinds is making sure campers learn about all aspects of Black history.

“We’re not starting in slavery because a lot of people believe Black history started in slavery and that’s not the case, so we’re actually starting in Africa,” she said.

Campers will learn about the African diaspora, then slavery, post-Civil War, during and after the Civil Rights movement, and then the present-day movement.

“I have always wanted to share my knowledge and teach the younger generations because they are the ones of the future. I want to pour into them and hopefully make them interested in history and Black history and empower them,” she said.

The camp is still enrolling new campers. Click here to enroll and for more information.