For the Culture: Story of legendary French poet, activist on display at Dali Museum

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The story of a legendary French Black author, poet, and activist is being shared with the Tampa Bay community.

The Aime Cesaire exhibit is currently on display at the Dali Museum. Through poetry readings, plays, pictures, and lectures, the Aime Cesaire exhibit provides new insight into this historic French poet who played a major role in advocating for the Black community.

In the 1930s, Black poets worked to establish a movement where a sense of Black pride could spread across the world. As a surrealist poet, Cesaire combined his passions and helped lead the movement. He along with two other poets called the movement, Negritude, which means a renewed awareness of being Black.

Through his poetry, books and during his political career, Cesaire refused to submit to injustices and push this movement forward. The new display at the Dali Museum is helping our community learn about how Cesaire’s art has a direct effect on how we live today.

“You read these words written in the 30s, 40s, and 50s and he says ‘everything in the world is torn apart in me.’ I think that harkens deeply how everyone has felt when we witnessed injustice,” said Hank Hine, the executive director of the Dali Museum. “It touches everyone deeply when they know about it. “

The exhibit will be on display until Dec. 10 and it’s free.

