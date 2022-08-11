TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been a difficult week for the News Channel 8 Today morning team as they mourn the unexpected loss of one of their own.

Chief Photojournalist and Eagle 8 HD reporter Paul Lamison passed away last week after suffering a heart attack.

Paul and Traffic Reporter Deanne King had a very special relationship that will be missed every morning on WFLA News Channel 8. For two years, Paul and Deanne brought their personalities to the traffic reports in the morning.

After the shows, Paul would often join Deanne to be the photographer for her For the Culture stories.

Their relationship went beyond traffic. This is in honor of their special bond and his commitment to this community and journalism.

Paul was just a kid when he started at News Channel 8 on May 26, 1993, but he had a passion for the community. He grew up in Lakeland, one of seven siblings, and he never lost sight of those roots.

He cared about his home turf and took great pride in doing things like teaching kids about the job he devoted his life to. Paul cared about telling great stories that impacted real people.

Paul’s cherished family – his wife Nerissa and their daughters – have created the Paul Lamison Memorial Scholarship Fund in honor of Paul. They are hoping to raise $100,000 to support students entering the field of journalism. Donations can be made on GoFundMe.